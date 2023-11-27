Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 71.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $563.66. The stock had a trading volume of 336,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $522.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.86. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.82.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

