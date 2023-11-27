Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,896 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,647,000 after buying an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,643,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,680 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,352,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $27.12. 97,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,845. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

