BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $10.76 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,974,837. The firm has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

