Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,932,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

