Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Holdings Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Axonics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Axonics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,672,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 23.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,336,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after purchasing an additional 249,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 45,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.80. 65,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.12 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Insider Activity

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,197.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.