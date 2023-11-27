Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $216,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $101.75. 1,456,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

