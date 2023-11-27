BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,241,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,216,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.31. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.73 and a 1-year high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

