Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.71. 196,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

