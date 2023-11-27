NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 86,394 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in NIKE by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.76. 1,360,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,810. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

