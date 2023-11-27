BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,525 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.37. 403,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

