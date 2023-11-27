Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Shutterstock stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.17. 35,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,309. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

