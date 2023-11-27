Smith Moore & CO. Invests $201,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4 %

CMG stock traded up $9.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,229.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,951.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,986.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,344.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,230.00. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

