Fort L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $229,111,613,000 after buying an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,878,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,465,657,000 after buying an additional 682,169 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,916. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

