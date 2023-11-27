Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 12,981 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 892.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.16. 509,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

