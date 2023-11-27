Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 25,035 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $151.51. 1,110,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,558,190. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.