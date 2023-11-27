City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,528 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BFZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,162. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,928,088 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 330,862 shares of company stock worth $3,438,971.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.