Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) is Kize Capital LP’s Largest Position

Kize Capital LP decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,640 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 39.1% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kize Capital LP owned approximately 1.21% of Credit Acceptance worth $78,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CACC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $386,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after buying an additional 76,275 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 62.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.75.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $432.35. 9,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.88 and its 200-day moving average is $474.89. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $478.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

