Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.04 Million Stake in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR)

Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Hanover Bancorp were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.84. 4,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hanover Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HNVR ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

