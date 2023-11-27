Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Stock Position Decreased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC cut its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 287,502 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned 0.73% of Nordic American Tankers worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,100. The stock has a market cap of $914.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

(Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.