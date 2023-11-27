Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Sells 25,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lessened its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises 2.4% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCP. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,794,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $43,588,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $3,426,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,493. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $121.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

RBC Bearings Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

