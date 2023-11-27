Kize Capital LP Sells 39,750 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kize Capital LP cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 39,750 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 7.8% of Kize Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $148.52. 979,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,492. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.06.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

