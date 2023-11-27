Kize Capital LP Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Kize Capital LP cut its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. comprises about 11.9% of Kize Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kize Capital LP’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $23,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 904,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,418. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Research analysts predict that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Profile

(Free Report)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.