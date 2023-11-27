City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 550,822 Shares of The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,880,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 550,822 shares during the period. The Mexico Fund comprises approximately 5.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Mexico Fund during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.35. 20,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,722. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

