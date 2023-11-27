First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Purchased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 392,313 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 41.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 168,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of INBK traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,348. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INBK shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

