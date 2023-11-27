Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Holdings Cut by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $117.31. 165,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,464. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.75 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.