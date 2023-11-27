Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,145 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 0.56% of Peoples Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Augenstein sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $29,710.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,129.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.31 per share, with a total value of $101,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,910. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $116.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

