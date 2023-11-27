City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 34,897 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,897 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 135.0% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 895,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 128,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,869. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

