Fort L.P. Takes $258,000 Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.98. The stock had a trading volume of 397,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,761. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.41. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $416.19.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

