Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Buys Shares of 15,000 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000. Seagen comprises approximately 0.8% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth $47,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.55. The stock had a trading volume of 324,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,021. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.43 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $217.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.74.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In other news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,197 shares of company stock worth $8,219,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

