City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,505 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund accounts for about 2.6% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $32,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JOF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.16. 47,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,273. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

