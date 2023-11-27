City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,820,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund makes up approximately 3.2% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $39,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

