Numerai GP LLC Purchases 147,920 Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.65% of Xponential Fitness worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPOF traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

