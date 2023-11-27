City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 553.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 85,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,320. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.24%. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

