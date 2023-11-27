City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.35. 887,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,262. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

