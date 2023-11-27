City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,086,001 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 125,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

