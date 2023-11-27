Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 264,063 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund accounts for approximately 4.3% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $53,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 91,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 31.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 133,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 39.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.70. 65,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,166. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

