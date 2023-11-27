Banc Funds Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $26.07. 2,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,476. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

