City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $92.97 Million Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,966,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,886 shares during the period. The Taiwan Fund comprises 7.5% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.40% of The Taiwan Fund worth $92,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony S. Clark bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.07. 3,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,849. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

