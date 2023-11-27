The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,846 shares during the quarter. The New Germany Fund accounts for 0.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 82,380 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,398. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

