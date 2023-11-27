City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 49,490 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust makes up 1.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $24,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 148,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $1,013,424.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,143,784 shares in the company, valued at $157,840,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,922,490 shares of company stock worth $47,051,576 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ remained flat at $7.24 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 613,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,582. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

