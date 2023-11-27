City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,200 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 935,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 205,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 68,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,755. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

