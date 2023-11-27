City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

MUI traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,294. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

