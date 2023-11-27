Puzo Michael J Sells 639 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Puzo Michael J lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Nestlé comprises approximately 3.1% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Nestlé by 1.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 150.0% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $113.94. 159,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.64.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.