City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 8,300 Shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.3 %

HQH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.69. 142,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%.

In related news, President Daniel R. Omstead bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 178,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,344.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.