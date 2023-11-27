City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in General American Investors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General American Investors in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

GAM traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,946. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,131 shares of company stock valued at $155,809. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

