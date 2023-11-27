Sethu Vijayakumar Buys 4,000 Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) insider Sethu Vijayakumar acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,255.47).

Sethu Vijayakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sethu Vijayakumar acquired 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($16,264.23).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Performance

LON BGS traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 124.70 ($1.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,250.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 12 month low of GBX 115.26 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.05).

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

