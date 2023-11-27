Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Purchases £49,060 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Liz Hewitt purchased 11,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 446 ($5.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,060 ($61,378.71).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of GLEN traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 444 ($5.55). The company had a trading volume of 10,013,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,104,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 449.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 444.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03. The company has a market capitalization of £54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.66, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Glencore plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410.95 ($5.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 584.50 ($7.31).

Get Glencore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 589.50 ($7.38).

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.