City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $899,000 Stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,900 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.09% of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,081. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

