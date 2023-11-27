Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PEO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. 10,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,754. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.55%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

