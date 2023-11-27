Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £1,971.36 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Boisseau purchased 1,332 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,971.36 ($2,466.36).

Centrica Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Centrica stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 148.95 ($1.86). 10,215,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,989,232. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.54 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.70 ($2.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNA. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 140 ($1.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138 ($1.73).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

